RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has lifted the executive order mandating social distancing, capacity limits, and most mask requirements Friday.

“That means in most settings indoors or outdoors the state will no longer require you to wear a mask or be socially distant,” Gov. Cooper said.

The announcement came after the CDC changed guidelines Thursday, allowing fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

The new guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons, and homeless shelters, but will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues — even removing the need for masks or social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

“I have a message for people who have not been vaccinated, and especially those who will choose not to wear a mask. Get vaccinated now. If you don’t listen to me, ask your doctor and do what your doctor tells you,” Gov. Cooper said.

Dr. Mandy Cohen said everyone should wear a mask – regardless of vaccination status – at sporting events and live performances.

“That’s the plan right now, we’re going to continue to examine the data and the science and consult with health care officials before making further decisions,” the governor said.