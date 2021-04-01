NC General Assembly approves bill requiring in-person summer school for students

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A bill that would require school districts to offer in-person summer school that targets children at risk of academic failure due to poor virtual learning during the pandemic has passed in the North Carolina General Assembly.

The bill now heads to Governor Roy Cooper’s desk for consideration.

The bill passed the House unanimously back in February and the Senate voted 48-0 in favor of the bill with two senators reporting themselves absent.

While targeted to at-risk students who’ve struggled during the pandemic, it would be open to all families that want to participate.

Though school districts have to offer the program, it’s optional for families to participate.