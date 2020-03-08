NC firefighter dies in line of duty during medical emergency

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A firefighter died in the line of duty Sunday morning when he suffered a medical emergency responding to a fire in Wayne County, WRAL reports.

Joe Tucker, 62, suffered the medical emergency while he was handling a hose and operating a firetruck, officials say.

Tucker worked with the Thoroughfare Volunteer Fire Department.

He died after he was taken to Wayne UNC Hospital.

The Wayne County Firefighters’ Association said he was married and had children and grandchildren. Officials say service was his true passion.

The TVFD released a statement about Tucker’s death, saying:

“It is with deep sadness that we report the passing of Safety Officer Joe Tucker. Joe suffered a medical emergency after responding to a structure fire this morning and passed away at Wayne UNC Hospital. Please keep his family and fellow firefighters in your thoughts and prayers. Funeral arrangements are pending.”