NC FedEx driver plans to use over $250,000 jackpot win to pay off his house

GARNER, N.C. — Major McLean, of Garner, won a $251,643 Cash 5 jackpot on Aug. 8, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

McLean works as a FedEx driver and before heading out on a route that would take him to Boston, McLean stopped by Steve’s on West Garner Road in Garner to buy his weekly Cash 5 tickets.

“I play once a week,” McLean said. “It’s become my routine. I enjoy it. I always pick my own numbers – a number here, a number there – but I am never in a hurry about checking them.”

About a week later, while on vacation, McLean remembered he had a few tickets to check.

“I used the ticket checker at the store,” McLean said. “When it tells you to go to Raleigh, you know you hit it, but I still had to go home and check to make sure!”

McLean claimed his jackpot from the Aug. 8 drawing on Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $178,040.

McLean said he plans to use his winnings to pay off his house.