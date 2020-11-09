NC family speaks out after dad, US Air Force veteran killed in hit-and-run

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The search continued Sunday for the driver who police say hit and killed a father who was walking to work in Durham last week.

The incident happened on Fayetteville Street near Cook Road Tuesday around 6:30 p.m.

William Christopher Smith, 50, was a musician, U.S. Air Force veteran and father. On Nov. 3rd he got off a bus and was walking to work when police say a driver hit and killed him — and then took off.

For the Smith family, sister Shelly says “the why” about the crash keeps her up at night.

“He was this larger than life presence. We need some answers, some information, some understanding. It’s not going to bring him back, but having some sort of foundation so we can move forward is why we’re here today,” said Shelly Smith, the victim’s sister.

She’s hopeful the tragedy will remind everyone to slow down and be aware of their surroundings when on the road.

For the person responsible, Smith shares this message.

“Just have the strength and the courage and the faith to come forward and help us put an end to this situation,” said Smith.

Investigators are looking for a white 2009 Mitsubishi Galant with headlight damage and a missing passenger side mirror.

If you have any information you’re asked to contact Durham police at 919-560-4601.

