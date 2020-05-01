NC emergency management leaders looking at how to fight hurricane and pandemic as hurricane season nears

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A lot of state resources are tied up right now fighting the coronavirus, but hurricane season starts in exactly one month.

State emergency management officials are looking at how they’d handle a hurricane while fighting the COVID-19 at the same time.

Next week is Hurricane Preparedness Week, and it’s a time for everyone to get ready for the unexpected.

“Our teams are doing a great job at adjusting on the fly,” said Don Campbell, the Guilford County Emergency Management Director.

There’s nothing else his team can do.

As they continue to respond to the ever-changing coronavirus pandemic, they’re also looking ahead to hurricane season.

“Some of that is making very minor modifications and some of it is us really thinking outside of the box and figuring out how to do things, like sheltering and food delivery, while keeping social distancing happening,” Campbell said.

He says they’ve been working with state and federal agencies since March, working out all the details

“The real challenge we’re coming to is congregant living space, and that’s not the best in the middle of a pandemic,” he said. “Our goal is to really focus on how we can not bring people together and how we can keep people safe and get a good shelter open with non-traditional means.”

County officials usually use Parks and Recreation facilities to house people during hurricanes if the need arises.

But now they’re also looking at other options to help ensure the virus doesn’t spread during a natural disaster.

“[We’re] potentially expanding our hotel programs that we’ve used in this process, or maybe looking at dormitories or things like that, depending on what things look like in the fall,” Campbell said.

Cally Edwards, with the American Red Cross, says the organization is even looking at campgrounds as possibilities.

She tells FOX8 they’re actively working with counties across the Triad to coordinate their efforts and get creative.

“We’re going to have to look at social distancing and space. You might have to fit less people in each shelter, but we’re going to be cognizant of that and really plan,” Edwards said. “Everything has different nuances, so being able to adapt and prepare is priority number one.”

Campbell says one silver lining of the coronavirus pandemic coming before hurricane season is people are now taking more responsibility to prepare themselves.

“It has really gotten a lot of people to do is maybe make fewer trips to the grocery store and have more things at their houses. We’re not going out to eat every night or going to the grocery store every day,” Campbell said. “It’s those types of preparedness things that I think is really going to help people get ready for a tornado or for a hurricane.”

While planning is crucial right now, the details aren’t ironed out just yet because both hurricanes and pandemics are unpredictable.

“We’ve got the infrastructure, we’ve got the plans in place,” Campbell said. “The goal is to just be as flexible as we can as we all go through this with open ears, open minds and try to stay safe as best we can.”