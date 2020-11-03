NC elections board to consider extending hours of multiple precincts, including Bluford Elementary in Greensboro

RALEIGH, N.C. — Four precincts in North Carolina might stay open a little longer than planned.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections is set to hold a meeting at 1 p.m. to discuss extending the hours of four precincts.

The included precincts are Bluford Elementary School in Greensboro, First Missionary Baptist Church in Concord, Plainview Fire Station in Dunn and Sampson County Adult Daycare in Clinton.

Additional precincts may be considered if need.

No word on how long the precinct hours may be extended for those locations if an extension is approved.

Latest headlines from FOX8