NC Education Lottery warning people about scams as Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots soar

The Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are soaring this weekend, and the NC Education Lottery is warning people about potential scams.

One player said they had been offered $5 million and a new car. The catch? To claim the prize, they had to pay a $400 processing fee. The player recognized the scam and gave the NCEL a call.

Scammers are always trying to find new ways to fool people, but here are some tips to help you protect yourself or a loved one.

Never pay a fee before claiming a prize. A legitimate lottery will never ask you to spend your own money in order to claim your winnings. If you receive a call or email asking you to spend money for taxes or fees on a prize, that should be a red flag.

Don’t fall victim to someone trying to sell you their winning ticket. Scammers can alter tickets to make them look like winners to the public. If you win a prize, always sign the back of your ticket. Whoever signs the ticket is considered the owner of that prize.