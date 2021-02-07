NC education board approves new social studies rules to discuss racism, discrimination

A girl wears a face mask as students sit in a classroom of the Petri primary school in Dortmund, western Germany, on June 15, 2020 amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. – From June 15, 2020, all children of primary school age in the western federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia will once again be attending regular daily classes until the summer holidays. The distance rules and compulsory mouthguards are no longer applicable. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Democratic majority of North Carolina’s Board of Education has voted to adopt new K-12 social studies standards that would have teachers discuss racism, discrimination and the perspectives of marginalized groups.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the standards, which will go into effect this fall, are supposed to guide teachers in classroom discussions of the nation’s failings as well as is accomplishments.

One Democratic board member said children deserve a true and honest education.

Republicans on the board called the new standards anti-American.

Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson calls them “leftist indoctrination.”