RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina appeals court says domestic violence protection orders issued by judges must be granted to someone trying to stay apart from a same-sex dating partner, just like in opposite-sex relationships.
A divided Court of Appeals on Thursday declared as unconstitutional current law expressly limiting such restraining orders upon dating couples to those of the opposite sex.
The ruling stemmed from a Wake County case in 2018 involving two women.
A local judge said she couldn’t issue a domestic violence protection order, citing the law’s language.
The ruling could be appealed.
North Carolina appears to be the only state with such expressed limits.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- High Point police investigating after 60-year-old man found dead at hotel
- Woman charged after 7 children found in vacant apartment
- Panthers end disappointing season against playoff-bound rival Saints
- NC domestic violence order rule harms LGBT people, court says
- Nancy Pelosi’s home vandalized with pig’s head, fake blood