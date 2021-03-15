NC DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen tours Greensboro’s mass vaccine site

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen toured Greensboro’s mass vaccine clinic at Four Seasons mall on Monday just days before the state moves to begin vaccinating members of Group 4.

Walking through the indoor and outdoor clinics, Dr. Cohen thanked members of the US Air Force who are drawing thousands of doses daily.

Dr. Cohen said the federally supported site is meeting a 3,000 dose per day goal and helping improve vaccine equity.

“We’re seeing more than 25% of our African American community here. We’re seeing more than 15% percent of the appointments for our LatinX community which is terrific, and I think it’s because of that deep partnership,” Dr. Cohen said.

She explained that supply is still a limiting factor as the state moves to vaccinate people with high-risk conditions on Wednesday, but she expects supplies to continue to improve.

“I was definitely relieved to get the appointment just as stressful as the last year was,” said Paul Tedesco, who drove from Wake County to get his shot.

Tedesco says he is part of Group 4 but was able to get an appointment by phone on Sunday evening.

“I was thinking I was maybe going to get one in a week or two. I was told ‘Hey, if you don’t mind going to Greensboro.’ Quick google it was about 70 minutes. I said ‘sure,’” he said.

Dr. Cohen says as more doses arrive, providers can learn from the site when it comes to distribution.

“We’ve been working for many many weeks at this point to make sure we are building capacity, waiting in the wings, knowing that supply is going to increase and making sure to work with more and more vaccine providers,” she said.

People with high-risk medical conditions, those experiencing homelessness and people in jails or prisons can all get vaccinated starting Wednesday.

Dr. Cohen feels our state is on track to meet the president’s goal of making the vaccine available to all adults starting May 1.