NC detention officer in critical condition after shooting during lunch break; suspect in custody

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sampson County detention officer was shot while on her lunch break during a dispute with someone she knows Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported around 1 p.m. at 93 Water House Cir., according to a news release from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

“Upon arrival, deputies located a female laying on the ground outside the residence with an apparent gunshot wound,” the news release said.

The victim was identified as Zarya Ashley, a detention officer with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, officials said.

“Through the investigation, it was learned that Ashley went to the residence during her lunch hour and a dispute ensued between Ashley and an acquaintance. During the dispute, Ashley was shot,” the news release said.

A suspect was later taken into custody at a home along N.C. 11 in Duplin County.

Ashely, who was in critical condition, was airlifted to an area hospital.

“The victim had just obtained a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and was new to our agency. She had a promising career ahead of herself and was loved by her co-workers. We ask that you pray for the victim, her family and our sheriff’s office,” Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton said in the news release.