NC deputy saves life of woman

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) — Bladen County Sheriff’s Deputy Jessica Portalatin saved the life of a woman in Cumberland County Thursday who was lying in a ditch.

Portalatin was going south on Chickenfoot Road when she saw the woman. Two other people were also close by.

Poralatin observed the scene which led her to believe the woman could have overdosed on a controlled substance.

The woman began to come around when Poralatin administered a dose of Narcan nasal spray

The woman was then taken to the hospital by emergency services.

“I am very proud of Deputy Portalatin and all of the members of the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office who do a great job daily,” Sheriff Jim McVicker said.

Bladen County Sheriff’s Deputies carry Narcan for use on victims suspected of opioid overdose.