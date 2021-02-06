NC deputy out of hospital and back home after he’s shot 3 times during traffic stop

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Nash County deputy who was shot three times during a traffic stop on Thursday was released from the hospital Saturday afternoon.

Nash County Sheriff’s Office Deputy William Toney was released from Vidant Hospital around 3 p.m. and received a blue light escort to his home.

The escort left Vidant Hospital and traveled 264 Bypass to NC 581, and NC 581 to just outside Spring Hope.

A group gathered outside Toney’s home where he stood on his porch and waved to fellow deputies and others assembled on the front yard.

Toney was shot while assisting fellow Nash County Deputy Shelby Smith with a traffic stop on Interstate 95.

Smith shot the suspect, 33-year-old Jarred Ford, of Florida. Sheriff Keith Stone said she saved Deputy Toney’s life, and then made sure Ford would survive until help arrived.

Stone told CBS 17 Friday that Toney’s road to recovery won’t be easy.

“It’s gonna be a lot, he’s gonna need a lot of physical therapy to go through to get the strength back to do ordinary things.”

Building up the physical and mental strength to return to work as a K-9 handler will take even more time.

“We talk about this with the military a lot with the PTSD and people coming back. A lot of the stuff that’s going on out here on this road is just like a war zone,” Stone said of what his deputies deal with.