NC deputy fired after patrol car crash, DWI charge

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Close-up of broken glass (Getty Images)

Close-up of broken glass (Getty Images)

NEWTON, N.C. (AP) — An off-duty sheriff’s deputy in North Carolina has been fired after he crashed his patrol car and was charged with driving while impaired.

The Charlotte Observer reports that Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown announced the firing in a Facebook post Friday.

The sheriff’s post said the deputy crashed after picking up his assigned vehicle from a maintenance appointment near Newton, about 45 miles northwest of Charlotte.

The sheriff did not name the deputy in his post and did not say when the crash happened.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the single-car crash and filed the DWI charge.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter