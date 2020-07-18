NC deputy attacked during disturbance call

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County Deputy received multiple stitches on his face after being attacked during a disturbance call on Friday night.

Dispatch received a call reporting a suspect was threatening tenants with knives and a screwdriver and forced them out of their home near Tolarsville around 9:42 p.m, according to the police report.

1st Sergeant Charles Maynor was the first to arrive at the disturbance call and was immediately attacked by Ricky Leon Holloman, II, age 27 of St. Pauls, North Carolina, police said.

During the struggle, Sergeant Maynor was struck across the face by an iron ashtray stand causing a large laceration across the nose and face, according to the police report.

Holloman fled on foot as Sergeant Maynor called for help over his radio, police said.

Holloman was located behind a mobile home after numerous deputies arrived on the scene, according to the police report.

Sergeant Maynor was transported to the Southeastern Regional Medical Center and was treated for a broken nose and received numerous stitches across the nose area, according to the police report.

Holloman was charged with felony assault inflicting serious injury, felony assault with a deadly weapon, injury to real property, injury to personal property, communicating threats and resist, and delay and obstruct an officer.

Holloman was jailed under a one million dollar bond for the felony offenses and an additional five thousand dollar bond for the misdemeanor offenses.

This was Holloman’s third arrest within the last week.