NC deputies looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man after woman found dead on side of road in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Deputies with the Vance County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help finding 34-year-old Antavian Cornelius Yancey, according to a VCSO news release.
On Friday, a warrant for murder and burning personal of property was issued for Yancey in connection to the death of 35-year-old Charisma Pheniqueka Robinson, of Vance County.
Yancey is believed to be “armed and dangerous,” deputies say.
Burlington police began a death investigation after Robinson’s body was found on July 16.
Officers were called to the area of Gilmer Street and Graham Street at 12:59 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a woman dead on the side of the road on Gilmer Street.
At this point in the investigation, it appears that Robinson died from a gunshot wound, police said.
Deputies found a car fully engulfed in flames in Vance County a day earlier.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500.