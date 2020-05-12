NC deputies asking for public’s help finding missing girl

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the pubic’s help finding 17-year-old Alexus Sierra Whitson.

She was last seen Monday around 12 a.m. and reportedly left from Major Conley Road in Marion.

Alexus is 5’4” tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has long, straight sandy blonde hair, hazel eyes and a hoop nose ring.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 Communications Center at (828) 652-4000.