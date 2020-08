RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help finding a rape suspect.

Deputies are looking for 19-year-old Timothy Jaydon Price, who is wanted for the statutory rape of a child under 15.

His last known address was Francis Street in Forest City.

Anyone with information as to the location of Timothy Price is asked to contact Sgt. Tyler Greene at (828) 447-9467 or CRIMESTOPPERS (828) 286-8477