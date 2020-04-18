NC deputies asking for public’s help finding missing woman

RUTHORFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding missing 21-year-old Mariya Jordan Hovan.

Mariya was last seen in the Mooresboro area on Friday, April 17, deputies say.

She is 5’1″ and around 108 pounds.

She has brown eyes and brown hair with blonde highlights.

She was last seen wearing a gray and red sweatshirt with a yellow headband.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (828) 286-2911 or call CrimeStoppers at (828) 286-TIPS.