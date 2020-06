Deputies in Pamlico County are asking for the public’s help finding missing 21-year-old Rayna Novash.

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies in Pamlico County are asking for the public’s help finding missing 21-year-old Rayna Novash.

She was reported missing on Sunday

Deputies say she hasn’t had any contact with her family or friends since Thursday.

She is six-feet tall and weighs around 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on Novash should call the the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office at (252)745-3101.