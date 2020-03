NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding 17-year-old Brianna Monet Bowen.

Bowen was last seen on March4 on Spring Valley Road.

She is 5′2, weighs about 115 pounds and has short curly black hair.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red hoodie, a brown furry jacket, black shoes and a black/pink book bag.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office or call 911.