NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. — New Hanover County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding 14-year-old Hannah Lucas.

She was reported missing after she was last seen Thursday evening in the El Ogden Drive area.

No other details have been released at this time.

If you have any information about Hannah or her whereabouts, please contact Detective L. Hudson at (910)-798-4261 or to remain anonymous, please submit a tip at: https://www.newhanoversheriff.com/submit-a-crime-tip/.