NC deputies asking for public’s help finding missing man

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding 34-year-old Brandon Reid Frisbee.

He has not been seen since Oct. 27.

Frisbee is around 5’ 10” and weighs 180 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair and a brown goatee.

“Mr. Frisbee may be experiencing mental health issues and there is concern for his safety,” BCSO spokesman Aaron Sarver said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670. Callers can remain anonymous.

