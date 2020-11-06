NC deputies asking for public’s help finding missing man

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding 34-year-old Brandon Reid Frisbee.
He has not been seen since Oct. 27.
Frisbee is around 5’ 10” and weighs 180 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair and a brown goatee.
“Mr. Frisbee may be experiencing mental health issues and there is concern for his safety,” BCSO spokesman Aaron Sarver said in a statement.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670. Callers can remain anonymous.
