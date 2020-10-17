NC deputies asking for public’s help finding missing 27-year-old man

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — NC deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 27-year-old Asheville man.

Deputies with the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office say Chad Seger was last known to have been in the Black Balsam area of Pisgah National Forest on Monday, Oct. 12.

His car was found in the Black Balsam park parking lot, deputies say.

They ask if anyone has been hiking anytime this week in the Black Balsam, Sam Knob, Mountains to Sea area of the Pisgah National Forest and have seen Chad Seger or have any information on his whereabouts, to contact the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 452-6600.