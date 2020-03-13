NC deputies asking for help finding missing 15-year-old girl

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. — The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding Sky Mercedes Duncan.

Deputies say she previously ran away in January, and they are looking for her again.

She is 5’1” tall and weighs 135 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black Adidas hoodie, blue jeans and brown UGG boots.

Deputies said she may be with a male acquaintance who is driving a white 2000 Mercury Cougar with an NC Plate that reads HCR-8121

Anyone with information is asked to call (828) 286-2911.