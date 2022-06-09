RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic legislators and gun-control advocates want Republicans to allow debate and pass measures they say would keep weapons out of the hands of young people and those with mental illness.

Speakers at a Legislative Building news conference on Thursday criticized GOP leaders for failing to act on their proposals years ago, well before recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.

Some proposals would require background checks for all gun sales, prohibit people under 21 from owning assault-style weapons and create a legal process for so-called “red-flag” orders.

Republicans are expected again to bottle up bills. Gun-rights advocates are influential at the General Assembly.

The House voted on Tuesday to set the minimum age of 21 for buying semi-automatic weapons in response to the Buffalo and Uvalde shootings.

The Justice Department has also named a team of nine people, including an FBI official and former police chiefs, to aid in a review of the law enforcement response to the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the team during a meeting in his office in Washington on Wednesday. The critical incident review is being led by the Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.

The review will include an examination of police policies, training and communication, along with the deployment of officers and tactics, the Justice Department said. It will also examine who was in command of the incident and how police prepared for potential active-shooter incidents.

The team gathered for its first meeting Wednesday around a conference table in Garland’s office, with a few of the members appearing virtually on a large television screen.

The findings and recommendations will be detailed in a report, which will be made public, Garland said.