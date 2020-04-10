NC dairy industry struggles amid COVID-19 crisis

FRANKLINVILLE, N.C. — Dairy farmers are struggling to sell things like milk, eggs and cheese that make your morning.

Now they are tossing out pounds and gallons of product that don’t have a long shelf life.

Wright Dairy lost $45,000 in the past two weeks after 8,200 gallons of milk had to be dumped out by their distributor Homeland Creamery.

Dairy farming is in Jason Wright’s blood. His family has 200 cows and has produced milk in Franklinville for three generations.

“The dairy industry has been hurting for several years now. This is just adding to the wound,” Wright said.

With restaurants and schools closed, distributors don’t have enough places for the milk to go.

Farmers milk their cows daily, the milk expires and with less of it needed right now, some farmers are being forced to dump or donate their supply.

“Just hoping this comes to an end real soon,” Wright said.

North Carolina’s AG Commissioner Steve Troxler recently sent a letter to all grocery store CEO’s asking them to end limits on dairy products.

“It’s not because the milk wasn’t there. It’s because the supply chain wasn’t ready to keep up with that demand in that sector of the industry,” Wright explained.

The Wrights are also worried about the bedding they use for their cows.

It’s made of furniture dust and with those plants closed, the family will soon have to find something else to use which will likely be more expensive.