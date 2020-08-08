NC coworkers split ‘ridiculous’ $4 million lottery win

LITTLETON, N.C. — Dean Glover, of Littleton, and Willard Weber, of Louisburg, bought some Ruby Red 7’s tickets and ended up splitting a $4 million top prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Glover and Weber, who have been coworkers at a welding company for over four years, bought their tickets from Minit Chek on West Main Street in Littleton on Friday.

The next day, Weber had a store owner check the ticket for him.

“He told me I had to go to Raleigh,” Weber said. “I figured it was maybe $1,000 or $10,000, not what we had because that was ridiculous.”

After Weber discovered their good fortune, he called Glover.

“I told him I had some good news for him,” Weber said.

“And he came right to my house after that,” Glover said.

The coworkers claimed their prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

They had the choice of taking the $4 million as an annuity of $200,000 a year over 20 years or a lump sum of $2.4 million.

They chose to split the lump sum, each getting $1.2 million.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, they each took home $849,003.

With his half of the prize money, Weber said, “It’s going in the bank. I’m planning on buying an antique convertible car. That’s my main goal.”

Glover says his portion of the winnings is “going into savings” for his retirement.