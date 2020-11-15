NC couple wins $366,673 Cash 5 jackpot with 26-year-old numbers

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Terry Coggeshall, of Durham, and his wife have been using the same set of numbers to play the lottery for 26 years, and on Wednesday, those numbers won them a $366,673 Cash 5 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“These are my wife’s numbers that we’ve been playing for 26 years,” Coggeshall said. “We started playing them in Florida when we lived there.”

Coggeshall, who works as a delivery coordinator, bought his winning Cash 5 ticket from the Harris Teeter on West Barbee Chapel Road in Chapel Hill.

The couple watched the drawing live in their living room on Wednesday night.

“I was in the La-Z-Boy as she was standing there watching,” he recalled. “And she started screaming. She goes, ‘I won! I won!’ And I go, ‘What?!’”

Coggeshall said their lucky numbers have gotten them “close a few times.” To win the jackpot, their lucky ticket beat odds of 1 in 962,598.

“We never really thought that we’d get all of that,” he said as he claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. “I can’t wait to see my wife’s face when she looks at the check.”

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $259,425.

“It’s very exciting,” Coggeshall said. “It takes a lot of stress off. It’ll be a good amount to put away to help with retirement.”