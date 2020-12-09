NC county votes to remove Confederate monument honoring Civil War officer, former NC governor

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A board of commissioners in a North Carolina county has voted to remove a Confederate monument following a recommendation from a task force.
News outlets report the Buncombe County Commissioners voted 7-0 on Monday to remove the obelisk erected more than a century ago in an Asheville square to honor Zebulon Vance, a Civil War officer and North Carolina governor who owned slaves.
The Asheville City Council was scheduled to vote on whether to accept the recommendation on Tuesday.
The monument became a focal point in Asheville after the death of George Floyd.
