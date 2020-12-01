NC congressman Ted Budd tests positive for COVID-19

ADVANCE, N.C. — NC Congressman Ted Budd has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement.
The full statement is provided below:
“I want to let folks know that I tested positive for COVID-19 today and will be quarantining on the farm for a bit. I have very mild symptoms, but I’m still working with my district and DC staff remotely. Even though I have to stay here in North Carolina for the time being, I’ll keep fighting for solutions that will help people who are feeling the impact of COVID much worse than I am. Nothing is going to stop me from doing the job that the voters elected me to do.”
