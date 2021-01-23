NC colleges report first wave of cases as semester begins

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill avoided bringing back to campus 112 undergraduate students who tested positive for the coronavirus.

The cases emerged through a new mass testing program.

UNC decided this year to delay in-person classes by three weeks.

Other colleges have also hit the brakes on plans to bring students back to campus with in-person learning.

North Carolina State University this week maintained its plans to put students back on campus in physical classrooms.

Duke University has perhaps been the most successful in mass testing and few positive results.

Some colleges hope to avoid campus closures experienced last year.