NC civil rights group plans protest over Supreme Court nominee

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina-based civil rights group is planning a demonstration to protest President Donald Trump’s selection to fill the U.S. Supreme Court seat left open by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
The Poor People’s Campaign said Friday that it plans to hold caravan protests on Monday.
The protests will be held at the offices of Sen. Thom Tillis over Sen. Mitch McConnell’s rush to push through a Supreme Court nominee and his refusal to take up a relief package during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The protests are scheduled for Raleigh, Charlotte and Hendersonville.
Though the Supreme Court can break down along ideological lines in high-profile cases, Chief Justice John Roberts and his colleagues resist the idea they are politicians in robes and emphasize that they agree more than they disagree.
Still, Amy Coney Barrett’s appointment would make the court more conservative.
It would be transformed from a court divided 5-4 between conservatives and liberals to one in which six members are conservatives appointed by Republican presidents.
Barrett, 48, has been a judge since 2017 when Trump nominated her to the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
But as a longtime University of Notre Dame law professor, she had already established herself as a reliable conservative in the mold of Antonin Scalia, for whom she clerked in the late 1990s.
She is the sixth justice on the nine-member court to be appointed by a Republican president and the third of Trump’s first term in office