NC churches with schools can’t OK concealed carry, Gov. Cooper says

Gov. Roy Cooper listens to a question during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina churches with schools on their property may not be able to allow attendees with concealed carry permits to be armed outside of school hours.

Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the bill on Thursday to prevent the increased access to handguns.

The proposal can still become law if it receives the supported needed from moderate Democrats to override the governor’s veto.

The National Rifle Association accused Cooper of not reading the bill and not allowing residents to exercise their Second Amendment rights.