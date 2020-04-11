NC church pays off $2 million worth of medical debt for strangers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Freedom House Church in Charlotte paid off $2 million worth of medical debt for people in North Carolina and South Carolina, WCNC reports.

“It’s really important to us, as a church, to think of ways right now that we could really step up and help the community in a time of need,” said Penny Maxwell, Senior Pastor at Freedom House Church

When the coronavirus pandemic hit the Carolinas, Maxwell said that she worked with other church members to start delivering meals to help those struggling in their community.

Freedom House Church started delivering 900 meals every week to people who are quarantined amid the COVID-19 crisis. The meals were delivered to people who are facing homelessness, in rehab facilities and the elderly.

“We’ve been buying 900 meals from local Charlotte restaurants and having volunteers take them and deliver them to the different crisis shelters, and homeless shelters around the city. We felt like that was a win, win,” Maxwell said.

Along with delivering meals, the church contacted a debt servicing company then purchased a bulk off debt to pay off.

“And so, that’s exactly what we did to the tune of $2 million worth of medical debt we were able to negotiate and buy that debt down,” Maxwell said.

For more information on Freedom House Church and their charitable efforts, you can visit their website.