NC Christmas parade will happen, despite multiple pleas, warnings from COVID-19 experts

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — The Youngsville Christmas Parade will take place on Saturday as scheduled after multiple pleas and warnings from health officials, WTVD reports.

An emergency meeting was called on Friday to discuss the parade.

Scott LaVigne, the Franklin County health directors, spoke after the emergency meeting as a last ditch effort to stop the parade from happening.

LaVigne said he was frustrated about the situation because the parade is a “high risk” event.

He warned that having the parade could increase the problems health care providers in North Carolina are working through now.

“We’re already in a surge,” LaVigne said. “It will strain an already strained health department…we have tested children as young as 4 years old who are positive.”