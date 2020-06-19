NC child dies after being left in hot car

ELLERBE, N.C. — A 22-month-old died after being left in a vehicle in Ellerbe at an unlicensed childcare facility on Thursday, according to a KidsandCars.org news release.

Approximately 7% of child hot car deaths involve a child left in a childcare vehicle.

North Carolina ranks #6 in the nation based on the number of child hot car deaths with 37 fatalities since 1991.

The last two years were the worst years in history for child hot car deaths with a total of at least 107 children who died nationwide, the release says,

This year, KidsAndCars.org has documented 5 fatalities nationwide.

“We are currently much lower than the average number of hot car deaths for this time of year due to the pandemic, but we are concerned that the numbers will increase as routines continue to shift and families begin going back to work,” said Amber Rollins, Director of KidsAndCars.org.

The Hot Cars Act is a federal bill that would require available, affordable technology to detect the presence of a child inside a vehicle to come as standard equipment on all motor vehicles.

KidsAndCars.org say they are working with parents whose children have died in hot cars to make sure it is passed quickly.

While education and awareness about hot car deaths is at an all-time high, so is the number of children that continue to die in hot cars. Education and awareness are not enough. The technology exists to prevent these unthinkable tragedies. What are we waiting for?

Fact sheets, safety tips, graphics, images, PSAs, etc. are available.