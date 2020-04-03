NC chief justice closes courts through June 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Supreme Court chief justice has asked most cases be postponed for a second time amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 13, Chief Justice Cheri Beasley continued cases in both superior and district courts for 30 days.

On Friday, Beasley said she issued a new order that postponed proceedings until June 1.

Along with the postponement, the order:

Continues to direct clerks of court to post notices at court facilities discouraging entry by those infected with COVID-19

Authorizes court proceedings to be conducted by remote audio and video transmissions

Directs attorneys and others without business before the court to avoid court facilities

Allows use of a sworn statement under penalty of perjury rather than notarization for court filings and oaths

Allows service of court documents by email

Extends the deadline for payment of most fines and fees by 90 days and directs clerks not to report failures to pay court debt to the DMV.

“Judicial officials and court personnel statewide are going above and beyond to serve the public during this health emergency,” said Beasley. “My number one priority is to protect them and the public by limiting gatherings and foot traffic in our county courthouses, while making sure our courts stay available to serve the public.”

The order extends the time for payment for court debts in traffic and criminal cases for 90 days and suspends reporting of failures to pay to the DMV.

Traffic tickets and some other fees can still be paid at NCcourts.gov.

“We want people to know that they do not need to come to the courthouse right now to pay a traffic ticket,” said Beasley. “Deadlines for those payments have been extended and licenses will not be suspended until this emergency passes. We want people staying at home and staying safe.”

