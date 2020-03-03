NC Central University football player shot, killed

A shooting Monday night in Durham left a North Carolina Central University student dead, according to school officials. (WNCN)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting Monday night in Durham left a North Carolina Central University student dead, according to school officials.

The shooting was reported just after 9:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of Industry Lane, according to a news release from Durham police.

Police arrived at the scene and found that a man had been shot and killed.

According to a note sent from the university to its students, the man has been identified as Trevor VanDyke, a sophomore at the school.

The letter said VanDyke “entered NCCU in August 2019 and was a graduate of Clayton High School.”

A family member at the scene Tuesday morning told CBS 17 that VanDyke played on the football team at NCCU.

The football roster lists VanDyke as a cornerback for the 2019 season and he is also featured on the Eagles’ 2020 preseason roster.

Police at the scene Tuesday morning were investigating near a car that appeared to have crashed off the road near a line of trees on the street.

No information about a suspect was released by police, who added the shooting was still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Investigator J. Mitchell at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.