NC cancer patient celebrates 60th birthday with drive-by parade

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. -- The coronavirus pandemic is forcing people to wait for big birthday celebrations or get creative, WCTI reports.
Mary Bob Barrow is a cancer patient who celebrated her 60th birthday on Saturday.
Barrow is a survivor of thyroid, brain, ovarian and breast cancer.
And people from all over the state tried to make it special for her with a drive-by parade.
"They all came just for me, and it’s really special,” Barrow said. “I've been fighting cancer, and so this is sort of a critical birthday. It just made me feel really special. And I'm a fighter. I'm not giving up by any means, but I've got a tough road ahead of me."
Friends of Barrow say they just wanted to put a smile on her face this year.
And she said she wishes she could've given everyone a hug.