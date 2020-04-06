NC cancer patient celebrates 60th birthday with drive-by parade

1  of  2
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. -- The coronavirus pandemic is forcing people to wait for big birthday celebrations or get creative, WCTI reports.

Mary Bob Barrow is a cancer patient who celebrated her 60th birthday on Saturday.

Barrow is a survivor of thyroid, brain, ovarian and breast cancer.

And people from all over the state tried to make it special for her with a drive-by parade.

"They all came just for me, and it’s really special,” Barrow said. “I've been fighting cancer, and so this is sort of a critical birthday. It just made me feel really special. And I'm a fighter. I'm not giving up by any means, but I've got a tough road ahead of me."

Friends of Barrow say they just wanted to put a smile on her face this year.

And she said she wishes she could've given everyone a hug.

