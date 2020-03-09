NC boy gets escort to school after being bullied for dressing as deputy for career day

NC boy gets escort after being bullied for dressing as deputy for career day (credit: Lizzie Williamson)

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. — A Pender County boy who was bullied for dressing as a deputy for career day was surprised on Monday when he got an escort to school by deputies.

Lizzie Williamson says her son Daniel is determined to serve as a deputy one day.

When the sheriff’s office learned about what happened, they decided to do something special to encourage Daniel.

He was escorted to school and walked to class by a team of deputies and police officer.

In a Facebook post, Williamson wrote about Daniel’s deputy escort, saying:

This morning he was treated like a part of the team and was escorted to school and walked to class by some of the Pender County Deputies and a Burgaw Officer. He felt like the king of the world! I could not be more thankful for such a awesome group of people. I absolutely love working with them and honored to know such amazing people. Thank y’all so much for making my boy feel special this morning!