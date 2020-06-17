NC bowling alleys, skating rinks could reopen under new bill

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina House of Representatives approved legislation allowing bowling alleys, skating rinks and dining and beverage establishments at minor league baseball stadiums to operate in North Carolina, according to a news release from NC House Speaker Tim Moore.

After preparing to reopen under Governor Cooper’s ‘Phase 2’ executive order, bowling alley and skating rink owners had to keep their businesses closed.

45 states have reopened bowling alleys. Senate Bill 599 allows bowling alleys and skating rinks to operate under a 12 point plan.

The legislation would also allow minor league baseball stadiums with existing food and beverage establishments to temporarily offer food and drinks to people outdoors with a seating capacity limited to 10% of the seating capacity of the stadium.

The food and beverage establishments would be required to comply with the health and safety requirements outlined in House Bill 594, a bill previously passed by the General Assembly that allowed dining and beverage establishments to safely operate.