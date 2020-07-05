NC ‘Blood’ gang leader sentenced for killing of teen in front of his dad

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Knightdale man, who authorities say was a Wake County gang leader, was sentenced in June in connection with the murder of a teenage rival gang member.

Brandon Jowan Mangum, 31, was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences. Mangum was a “high-ranking member of Black Mob Gangstas and Donald Gee Family,” according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Eastern District office.

The two gangs are sets of the “Bloods” gang, officials said.

Mangum, also known as “B-Easy,” was convicted in October 2019 on the following charges:

Conspiracy to participate in a pattern of racketeering (RICO conspiracy)

Two counts of murder in aid of racketeering

Two counts of murder with a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence

Conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances

Conspiracy to commit witness tampering

“Mangum will have the rest of his life to think about the damage he and his conspirators caused to innocent citizens of Raleigh,” FBI agent John Strong said in the news release.

Members committed various crimes in Raleigh, specifically in the Haywood Street area, the news release said.

Mangum and other gang members conspired to shoot an 18-year-old member of a rival gang, Rodriguez Burrell, because he refused to pay money to the gangs, officials said.

Burrell was shot multiple times in front of his father and later died, according to the news release.

Mangum also sold drugs on behalf of the gang, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Mangum was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine and marijuana.

“I want to thank and commend the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Raleigh Police Department because, as the Court pointed out, they have diligently and faithfully worked for ‘11 years and 11 days’ to bring Rodriguez Burrell’s murders to justice,” U.S. Attorney Robert J. Higdon Jr. said in the news release.

Another leader of the gangs, Demetrice R. Devine was sentenced on April 22, 2020, to four consecutive life sentences, followed by 240 months imprisonment, the news release said.