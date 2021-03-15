NC bill would expand rights for college students accused of sex assault

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE — A new bill in the North Carolina Senate would expand the rights of college students accused of sexual assault. The entire Title IX UNC System would change if Senate Bill 117 passes.

FOX 46 spoke with the attorney of Kevin Olsen, the former UNC Charlotte football player who was accused of raping his girlfriend in February of 2017. The attorney, George Laughrun said the bill would benefit both the victim and the student accused.

S.B. 117 would ensure all students have the right to legal counsel throughout the sexual assault investigation and disciplinary process, which Laughrun says is a good thing.

“It seems like if you’ve got a lawyer representing the complainant, as well as a lawyer representing the accused, a lot of times the lawyer could maybe weed out a claim that he knows may not be going somewhere,” he told FOX 46.

The bill would also require more proof to convict the accuser, particularly clear and convincing evidence, which is still less than a criminal trial.

“So, to accuse students of the offense… in my opinion, it ought to be at least as high as the criminal standard because there are sanctions for students who get found responsible for these charges.”

A UNC Charlotte student, who was also a victim of sexual assault herself, thinks this bill is a positive for the UNC System.

“There are obviously false accusations all the time. I think getting an attorney involved and being able to bring more proof into it is something that should probably be more prominent,” sexual assault survivor Mackenzie Otto said.

And even after dealing with the traumatic event herself, Otto thinks the guilty until proven innocent ideology is wrong.

“If I didn’t have the evidence, and receipts that I did, I probably would not have been able to get the justice that I did,” Otto said. “So being able to have that proof and have the evidence is really important to have because people make accusations all the time, people let emotions get the best of them.”

S.B. 117 would also give the victim and the accuser the option for question and cross-examination for the witnesses.

FOX 46 reached out to UNC Charlotte’s Title IX office but did not hear back.

The bill is currently still in the North Carolina Senate and was referred to the committee on rules and operations. FOX 46 will continue to track the legislation and will let you know where it’s headed next.