NC bill exempts lawmakers, others from concealed gun limits

TINLEY PARK, IL – DECEMBER 17: A customer shops for a pistol at Freddie Bear Sports sporting goods store on December 17, 2012 in Tinley Park, Illinois. Americans purchased a record number of guns in 2012 and gun makers have reported a record high in demand. Firearm sales have surged recently as speculation of stricter gun laws and a re-instatement of the assault weapons ban following the mass school shooting in Connecticut . (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Legislation approved by a North Carolina House committee would allow elected leaders who hold concealed weapons permits to carry their handguns in areas prohibited to the rest of the public.

Local prosecutors and judges already receive special exemptions to rules preventing concealed permit holders from bringing guns inside government buildings.

The measure that advanced on Monday would add more people to the list as long as they’re performing official duties.

It would apply to lawmakers inside the Legislative Building. The legislative complex has undergone security upgrades in recent years.