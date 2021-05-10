NC bill exempts lawmakers, others from concealed gun limits

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Legislation approved by a North Carolina House committee would allow elected leaders who hold concealed weapons permits to carry their handguns in areas prohibited to the rest of the public.
Local prosecutors and judges already receive special exemptions to rules preventing concealed permit holders from bringing guns inside government buildings.
The measure that advanced on Monday would add more people to the list as long as they’re performing official duties.
It would apply to lawmakers inside the Legislative Building. The legislative complex has undergone security upgrades in recent years.