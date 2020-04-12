NC-based The Fresh Market to require all shoppers to wear face coverings

North Carolina-based The Fresh Market released a statement, saying the store will soon require that all shoppers wear face masks or coverings.

The full statement is provided below:

“First, we want to say thank you to our team members and our guests for your continued loyalty and support during this stressful time. You are a part of The Fresh Market family and we couldn’t continue to serve our communities when they need us the most without you.

The health and safety of our team members and guests, as well as the cleanliness of our stores, remain our top priorities at The Fresh Market. We are actively working with our safety experts, vendors and suppliers to ensure we are taking all precautionary measures and adhering to recommendations from federal and state health officials to prevent the spread of germs.

To help keep our communities healthy and safe, we’ve put some new practices in place. Our Team Members are now required to wear face coverings in the store. Starting Tuesday, April 14, we’re requiring that all guests do too. Please be sure before you enter our stores to have a face covering. This new protocol is in accordance with the CDC’s latest recommendations.

The CDC has instructions for how to make your own cloth face covering, which can be found here. Please wash or sanitize your hands before and after putting on a face covering. Make sure it fits snugly and includes multiple layers of fabric. When removing your face covering, always grab it by the straps, not the mouth area.

Additional safety measures and preventive steps we have taken include:

The Fresh Market has worked diligently with our suppliers to mitigate any disruption to our food deliveries. We receive deliveries daily and are continuously replenishing our stores. We ask that guests purchase only for their immediate needs. In some areas, we are temporarily limiting purchase quantities on some items in higher demand such as milk, eggs, chicken, paper products, and disinfectants. HEALTH AND SAFETY ENHANCEMENTS IN OUR STORES We continue to reinforce the enhanced cleaning and disinfection protocols throughout our stores, including designating team members to routinely disinfect high touch point areas.Social distancing guidelines have been posted in our stores. We have installed plexiglass shields at the checkout lane and implemented contactless credit card payments. We are also providing gloves for all cashiers as well as those who already wear gloves for food preparation. We always encourage team members to diligently wash their hands, but we also have scheduled hand washing.For added safety, we are also limiting the number of guests allowed in our store at one time. We apologize for any delays this necessary practice may cause you.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recently updated its guidance regarding face masks, recommending that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.In light of this guidance, our store teams are now required to wear cloth face coverings as we work to secure a steady supply of masks to provide to employees. If you would like to make your own face coverings, you can find simple instructions on the CDC website.”