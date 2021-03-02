NC-based Marine sentenced for smuggling firearms to Haiti in plot to train army, become president

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — A former U.S. Marine found guilty of conspiracy to illegally export and smuggle firearms and controlled equipment from the U.S. to Haiti has been sentenced to more than five years in prison.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Raleigh says 34-year-old Jacques Yves Sebastien Duroseau was sentenced on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Raleigh.

Prosecutors alleged that Duroseau smuggled the weapons to train Haiti’s army in foreign armed conflict.

They also said Duroseau and a co-conspirator impersonated high-ranking military officers, pretending to be on military business so they could illegally move eight firearms by commercial aircraft to Haiti.

The weapons included a Ruger model Precision Rifle 300WIN MAG and a Spike’s Tactical model ST15, as well as copious ammunition, riflescopes, and body armor, all set to travel via commercial aircraft to Haiti.

Court documents also say that Duroseau planned to get caught at the airport in Haiti with the weapons so that he could “gain a platform to make a statement”.

Documents filed in 2019 also say that Duroseau was in contact with the U.S. Embassy in Haiti to tell them that he wanted to be president of the country.