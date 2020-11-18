NC attorney general, task force recommends decriminalizing up to 1.5 ounces of marijuana, studying options for legalization

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina task force is recommending that the state decriminalize possession of marijuana in small amounts and continue studying the possibility of legalizing possession.

Attorney General Josh Stein, who co-chairs the North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice alongside Justice Anita Earls, made the announcement Wednesday.

“You cannot talk about improving racial equity in our criminal justice system without talking about marijuana,” Stein said. “White and Black North Carolinians use marijuana at similar rates, yet Black people are disproportionately arrested and sentenced. Additionally, it is time for North Carolina to start having real conversations about a safe, measured, public health approach to potentially legalizing marijuana.”

Today, possession of up to 1/2 ounce of marijuana is a class 3 misdemeanor in North Carolina. Violations are punishable by a fine up to $200.

Possession of more than 1/2, up to 1.5 ounces, is a class 1 misdemeanor. Violations are punishable by up to 45 days imprisonment and a $200 fine.

The state says that, in 2019, there were 31,287 charges and 8,520 convictions for the class 3 misdemeanor; 61% of those convicted were nonwhite. There were 3,422 charges and 1,909 convictions for the class 3 misdemeanor; 70% of those convicted were nonwhite.

The task force recommends that the state decriminalize possession of up to 1.5 ounces of marijuana by making possession of that amount a civil offense and automatically expunge past convictions.

They are also recommending that the state create a new task force to study the pros and cons and options for legalizing marijuana for possession, cultivation and sale. The task force says this study should be guided by a public safety, public health and racial equity framework.

“Data made available to the Task Force shows that 63% of the more than 10,000 convictions for simple possession of marijuana last year in North Carolina are people of color even though they are only 30% of the population and research documents that marijuana use is at roughly equal percentages among Black and white populations,” said Justice Anita Earls. “This recommendation is intended to help alleviate racial disparities in North Carolina’s criminal justice system.”

The task force plans to release its full recommendations in a report to Gov. Roy Cooper on Dec. 15.

The follow are the task force’s list of recommendations:

The Task Force recommends legislation to decriminalize the possession of up to 1.5 ounces of marijuana by making such possession a civil offense and expunge past convictions through an automatic process. The Task Force further recommends that North Carolina convene a Task Force of stakeholders, free from conflict of interest, to study the pros and cons and options for legalization of possession, cultivation and/or sale, including government or not for profit monopoly options. The study should be guided by a public safety, public health, and racial equity framework. Improve drug enforcement data collection and reporting by requiring every law enforcement agency to participate fully in the NIBRS system and publish drug enforcement data on its department website in easy searchable fashion, including number of arrests and citations by drug, quantity, race, gender and reason for search. Deemphasize (or make the lowest drug law enforcement priority) felony drug possession arrests for trace quantities under .25 grams in non-ABC permitted locations. Deemphasize (or make the lowest drug law enforcement priority) marijuana possession arrests in non-ABC permitted locations. Deprioritize marijuana-related prosecution in non-ABC permitted locations.