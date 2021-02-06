NC A&T will provide opportunity for approved faculty, staff members to get COVID vaccine

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T will provide the opportunity for faculty and staff members who are 65 years or older or healthcare workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Alumni Foundation Event Center on campus, according to a statement released by the university.

“North Carolina A&T will provide the opportunity for faculty and staff members in Group 1 and Group 2 (persons who are 65 years or older or healthcare workers) to obtain their COVID-19 vaccine at the Alumni Foundation Event Center on campus, 200 N. Benbow Road.

Beginning Thursday, Feb. 11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., vaccinations will be available BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Use the link below to sign up for your appointment as soon as possible. Vaccine availability is limited.

North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University: COVID – 19 Vaccine Clinic (signupgenius.com)“